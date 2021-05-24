Liberty boutique has passion for fashion

By Ben Stewart, reporting for Bluebonnet News

Are you looking for fashion in Liberty? Do you need a last minute gift for that special lady in your life? Well, if this applies to you, one place to start is Simplee Southern Grace, a boutique located at 1804 Sam Houston St. on the square in Liberty. The retail store provides the community with women’s clothing, apparel, and gifts.

Owner Rhonda Golleher bought Simplee Southern Grace, formerly All About You, from her cousin back in June 2015 and stayed true to its roots. Golleher made it her passion to help dress the community but she wanted to do it in a way that makes everyone feel like family. Following her fashion philosophy, she named the store after her late father Clarence Lee Norris and her daughter Gracie Golleher.

When asked to name one of her favorite things about working for the store, Valerie Styron said, ”The people!”

The ladies at Simplee Southern Grace say they love nothing more than seeing their customers feeling confident and satisfied with the way that they look.

A look inside the Simplee Southern Grace boutique in Liberty shows a wide variety of items for sale from apparel, jewelry and gift items.

Rhonda Golleher takes special care to provide the best customer service possible while doing anything to make sure everyone is well taken care of and happy with their purchases. They also do whatever they can to support local businesses. They have provided donations, raffled off door prizes and held silent auctions to encourage other local businesses and aid the community as a whole.

Simplee Southern Grace takes care to stay fully stocked with fresh products and quality brands, catering to every preference. With a focus on clothing, the trendy lady can find the perfect outfit for any occasion. Modern, contemporary, and charming, Simplee Southern Grace offers a unique collection of styles, focusing on apparel with a southern flair. Consuela handbags and totes are currently on offer, popular among the fashionable cowgirls.

If you need to get your house smelling like a home, Tyler candles and Circle E Bird of Paradise candles are always available for purchase. Tyler candles also offer their coveted laundry detergent. Golleher said the detergent sells out almost as fast as it arrives in the store.

If you are in the market for gifts, Swig tumblers and insulated cups, Erimish bracelets, and much more can be found here. They also offer a Brighton collection including a variety of necklaces, earrings and bracelets.

From clothing to jewelry and handbags to shoes, this quaint little shop sells everything a Texas lady could want in the fashion department. Golleher said Simplee Southern Grace has big plans for the future with new products and brands being added.

To keep up with Simplee Southern Grace, follow on Instagram @simpleesoutherngrace715 or on Facebook @simpleesoutherngrace. The store is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Note: Simplee Southern Grace, along with its neighbor, Generations Coffee and Sandwich Shop, won the Christmas lighting and decorating contest in December that was hosted by The Health Fix, Bluebonnet News, Meadow Noyer AllState, Precision Lawns and the Liberty-Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce. The prize for winning was a feature article in Bluebonnet News.

Simplee Southern Grace is located at 1804 Sam Houston St., Liberty.

