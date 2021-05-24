On June 3, 1967, Yolanda Kay Randolph-Jones (Pookie) was born to Floyd and Agnes Randolph in Hardin, TX. She was the youngest of their eight children. At an early age, she became a member of Olive Bethel Baptist Church where she was baptized by Reverend Aldridge.

Although she started school in Houston, TX; she graduated from Hardin High School. During her senior year she played on the girls’ basketball team and danced on the dance team. After high school she attended technical school to study to become a certified nursing assistant. She had several different jobs including a mail-carrier for the US Postal Service, a correctional officer at TDCJ, and a caregiver. She married Kenneth Jones on May 14, 1988. Together they reared three children, Quinton, Ebony Jones, and Ashley Jones. She was widely known for her mischievous antics, but everyone loved that outgoing personality she carried.

She is preceded in death by her father Floyd Randolph, brothers Ralph and Russell Randolph, and grandson A’lic Carter-Randolph. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband Kenneth Jones, children Quinton Randolph, Ebony Jones (Calvin), and Ashley Jones (Xavier); her mother Agnes Randolph and stepmother, Beth Randolph; brothers Ronnie, Raymond, Bishop, and Fred Randolph; sisters Wanda Burrell (Clayton), Tiffany Sowell (Randy), and stepsister Beth Caldwell. Her grandchildren are Ketrel Randolph, A’lic Randolph, Kayden Jones, Cassidy Jackson, Emery Jackson, Kai Jones.

Yolanda (Pookie) Jones was loved by many and leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members and friends.

Viewing Saturday, May 22, 2021, will start 9:30am to 11:00am Olive Bethel Baptist Church, Hardin, Texas. Funeral service will follow at 11:00am.

