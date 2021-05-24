Wilfred Martin Louviere passed away on Friday, May 14, 2021 in Sugar land, Texas. Wilfred was the third of nine children born to parents, Esther and Lawrence Louviere. He was born in Liberty, Texas, on November 26, 1947. He was 73 years old.

Wilfred grew up in Ames, Texas, just east of Liberty. He went to Catholic School for the first 8 years of his schooling. He then attended Carter G. Woodson High School in Raywood, Texas. After high school, Wilfred worked in various fields including trucking, welding at Todd Shipyard, and herding cattle on the weekends. Eventually, he began working for Gulf in Baytown. Chevron soon acquired the chemical plant, which is now Chevron-Phillips Chemical –Cedar Bayou Plant, where Wilfred spent 31 years at. Later in his life, Wilfred divided his time between work during the week, and the Liberty County Sheriff’s Posse on the weekends. In his role as a posse member, he enjoyed helping others, be it directing them to a parking spot during events at the Trinity Valley Exposition Hall or working search and rescue missions.

Except for most reptiles, Wilfred never met a critter or creature he did not like. Horses were his favorite, with dogs coming in a close (photo-finish) second. Here is a quote from a neighbor here in Sugar land:

“Wilfred was a great friend and neighbor! Whenever I would walk my two dogs and he would be out there, he’d always want them to come over so he could pet them.”

Wilfred is survived by his son, Johnathan Louviere; by his sister, Phyllis Counscel, Letha Victorian Eugene, Clara Allen, and Adlean Lemelle; his brothers, Clifton Louviere (Yvonne), Lorry Louviere, Joseph Louviere, and George Louviere; his first wife, Carmen Louviere, and his current wife, Diane Paul-Louviere.

As per his wishes, Wilfred Louviere will be cremated. The Family will participate in a committal ceremony at a later time in May.

Viewing – Saturday, May 22, 2021 in Wells Memorial Chapel, 300 Alabama Street; Liberty from 10:00am to 11:00 am – funeral services will follow at 11:00am.

