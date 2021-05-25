Dayton HS students show off their skills at art show

This year, the Dayton High School Art Department put on its Fourth Annual Art Showcase. When the art show was founded, artwork was featured from all schools within the district from Kindergarten through 12th grade. However, due to the pandemic, the format needed to change to accommodate the District’s COVID protocols.

Last year’s pieces were in a virtual format. This year, the show is in-person in the Dayton High School Library, but it only highlights work from the Dayton High School students since visitors are not allowed on campus due to COVID-19 regulations.

The purpose of the art showcase is to do just that — showcase the work of the students in all levels of art so that the teachers, parents, and administrators can see all of the creativity and hard work in which the students are engaged throughout the year in their art classes.

“Having the opportunity to display their artwork for their peers and teachers in a gallery style setting gives students an opportunity to take pride in the art they have created while in school,” said DHS art teacher Brittany Sciacca.

This show is also a great opportunity for students who aren’t involved in competitive events or sports to show off their accomplishments. Dayton ISD has many talented student artists.

The art showcase also allows the art educators to demonstrate to the district and parents how important art is to so many of the students.

“In an increasingly visual culture, educating students in the visual arts is essential to their development into well-rounded, cultured students and individuals,” said Sciaaca.

“A big thanks goes to Mrs. Sciacca for nurturing students’ creative talents,” said Jeff Nations, a spokesperson for Dayton ISD.

