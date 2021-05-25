Hostetler named new SFA Elementary assistant principal

Dayton ISD is pleased to announce that Mrs. Cynthia Hostetler will be joining the administrative team at SFA Elementary as an Assistant Principal.

Hostetler is no stranger to SFA as she has worked there as a teacher and interventionist for the past 16 years.

“I look forward to working with a great team that I will help support in creating a strong community partnership in order for students to reach their maximum capacity,” said Hostetler, who is excited about her new role.

“I want to assist Mrs. Wortham in developing a collaborative team that develops a sense of unity and supports teachers in their mission to encourage and engage their students’ minds. I want Dayton to shine!” she continued.

Principal Wortham is pleased she will be joining the SFA administration team.

“Mrs. Hostetler brings excellent experience to our leadership team, and will be an exceptional leader for the SFA campus!” Wortham said.

Hostetler is a member of the Dayton ISD Administrator Academy, led by Assistant Superintendent Travis Young, who is just one of many members of that group that has moved into administrative roles in Dayton ISD.

