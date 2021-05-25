Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 23, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 23, 2021:
- Johnson, Amanda Rose – Possession of Marijuana
- Miller, Amber Nichole – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Sollock, Justin Paul – Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana
- Mouser, Ryan Wayne – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon, Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance (two counts), Possession of Marijuana and Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Bogany, Ansley Oshan – Assault/Family Violence and No License Plate
- Joiner, Damion Omar – Assault on a Public Servant Sandoval-Manzano, Mario – Driving While Intoxicated