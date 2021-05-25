Kaii Storm Taylor of Cleveland, Texas was born and went to his Heavenly home Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Left to cherish his memory is his loving parents Cameron Keith Taylor and Nicolette RaeAnne (Prescott) Leal; brother, Thorin Kailexx Prescott Taylor; sisters, Kenzleigh Raelynn Fox, McKenzie Faith Taylor, Abbigail Constance Taylor, Luna Ann Rain Gonzalez; grandparents, Jackie Carpenter, James Prescott, Dennis Taylor, Constance Caliendo; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

