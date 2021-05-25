Cleveland ISD’s Wakefield recognized for excellence from Texas Speech and Hearing Foundation

Cleveland ISD teacher Jennifer Wakefield was awarded the Cherry Wright Texas Educational Loan Support Trust Award from the Texas Speech-Language Hearing Association recently.

The recipients of this award are recognized for bringing professional excellence to Texas public schools.

THS also awarded the following scholarships:

Robyn Croft – University of Texas-Austin – Tina E. Bangs Research Award

Maansi Desai – University of Texas-Austin – Elisabeth Wiig Research Fund

Katie Winters – University of Texas-Austin – Elisabeth Wiig Research Fund

Jamie Azios – Lamar University – Lear Ashmore Research Fund

Boji Pak Wing Lam – University of North Texas – President’s Research Fund

Cesar Alonso Jaquez Jr. – University of North Texas – TSHA Young Leadership Award

Sereena Bexley – Grand Prairie ISD – Cherry Wright Educational Loan Support Trust; and

Laura C. Herrera – Lockhart ISD – Cherry Wright Educational Loan Support Trust..

The Executive Board of the Texas Speech and Hearing Foundation established a trust honoring Cherry Wright called the Cherry Wright Texas Educational Loan Support Trust in 2017. This trust encourages the highest quality Speech Language Pathologists to work in Texas public schools.

Applicants are selected based on their level of training, skills and passion for promoting quality interventions for Texas public school students. The rigorous application process is in place to ensure that only those most qualified and deserving are awarded this wonderful opportunity.

The award is to be used to pay for student educational loans accrued while completing a graduate degree in speech-language pathology or audiology at a graduate program accredited by the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association. Public school students truly benefit from the services of these professionals.

