Garcia one step closer to becoming Cleveland ISD’s first student to become licensed cosmetologist

By
Bluebonnet News
-
Congratulations to Cleveland High School student Xiomara Garcia. On May 8, she took the written examination for her state license in Cosmetology and passed. Cosmetology teacher, Ms. Camel, said the exam is not the easiest to pass and she is so proud of her. Next up, Garcia will take the practical exam. She is one step closer to becoming CHS's first licensed Cosmetology Operator in the program.

