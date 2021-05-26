Bobby David Kelley, 71, of Sour Lake, Texas, passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Bobby was born on January 29, 1950, in Camden, Texas to the late EJ Kelley and Juanita Oxley. A long-time resident of Sour Lake, Texas, his life was devoted to caring for his loved ones. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Mr. Kelley loved spending time with his family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him.

Mr. Kelley is preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Debbie Frazier. Brother Billy Kelley.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Patsy Kelley of Sour Lake, Texas; Son, Bobby David Kelley II of Sour Lake, Texas; Daughter, Shannon Kelley of Sour Lake, Texas; Brother, EJ Kelley and wife Michele of Sour Lake, Texas; Sisters, Evelyn Myrick of Sour Lake, Texas, Carol Haygood of Sour Lake, Texas, Sherry Craigen and husband Danny of DeRidder, Lousiana, and Donna Pricer and husband Duane of Sour Lake, Texas; grandchildren, Lena Daynail Rodriguez and husband Freddie, Bridget Kelley and Layce Kelley; great-grandchildren, Salem and Micah Rodriguez; special wives, Juanita Mullins, Janis Snider, and Wanda Jinks; special friend Robert Scott; and a host of family and friends.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at First Baptist Church in Sour Lake, Texas. Service of Remembrance will be held Thursday, May 27, 2021, at 10:00 AM at First Baptist Church in Sour Lake, Texas. Interment will follow to Rosedale Cemetery in Sour Lake, Texas.

Honoring Mr. Kelley as pallbearers will be Ace Lang, Kelly Myrick, Eric Lindsey, Willie Guillory, Jason Guillory, and Kevin Mullins. The honorary pallbearer will be Robert Scott.

