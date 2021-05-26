Joseph Ralph Kite, age 80 of Splendora, Texas passed away Monday, May 24, 2021. He was born July 9, 1940 in Cleveland, Texas to parents John Edward and Gracie Mae Kite who preceded him in death along with his wife, Patricia Kite.

Survivors include his daughter, Deborah Irwin and husband Otha Irwin, III.; brother, Bennie Kite and wife Patsy Kite; grandchildren, Rendy Breland and husband Josh Breland, and Bradley Irwin; great-grandchildren, Mason Breland and Bella Breland; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. A graveside service will follow starting at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Pace Stancil Memorial Rest Gardens, Cleveland, Texas.

