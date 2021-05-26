Jerry Blankenship, age 79 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021. He was born May 20, 1942 in Liberty, Texas to parents Curtis Ruben and Lula Mae Blankenship who preceded him in death along with his brothers, D. “Bud” Blankenship, James Edward Blankenship, Curtis Blankenship and Gilbert Blankenship; and sister, Niever Henley.

Mr. Blankeship was a trucker driver for Yellow Freight for 34 years.

Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Linda Blankenship; son, Darren Blankenship and wife Michelle; daughter, Connie Wagnone and husband Troye; grandchildren, Samantha Wagnone, Justin Wagnone and wife Kristen, Danielle Blankenship and fiancé Cody Plummer, and Kaylee Blankenship; great-grandchildren, Emma Wagnone, James Wagnone, Bradley Guerra and Dalton Guerra; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Friday, May 28, 2021 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 12:00 noon, Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Bluewater Cemetery, Segno, Texas.

