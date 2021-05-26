Crime Stoppers renews plea, ups reward for information regarding woman missing since 2015

Multi-County Crimes Stoppers, which serves Liberty, San Jacinto and Montgomery counties, has received an anonymous donation to increase the reward for information in the case of Danielle Sleeper, who has been missing since 2015. The supplemental donation brings the total reward to $21,000 for information leading to the arrest of any person related to Sleeper’s disappearance.

“This increased reward is offered for the next 12 months,” according to a statement from Crime Stoppers.

According to information that law enforcement has compiled, Sleeper, who was at 32 at the time of her disappearance, attended a barbecue off Bowler Road near FM 1488 in Field Store, Waller County, Texas, on the evening of March 21, 2015.

“Friends stated that in the early morning hours of March 22, 2015, and after an argument with her husband, Danielle, their 3-year-old son and her husband left together in her husband’s white 1996 Ford F-350 pickup truck,” according to the statement. “Danielle’s husband stated they arrived at their home on Turtle Dove Lane in Magnolia, Montgomery County, Texas, and went to sleep. When Danielle’s husband returned home later that afternoon, Danielle, along with her purse and cell phone, were missing.”

Her vehicle was left at the barbecue from the night before, so it is unknown how or with whom she left. She was never heard from or seen again.

She is described as a white female, approximately 5-feet 7-inches tall, weighing 120 pounds with shoulder-length dark brown hair and hazel eyes. She has a “tribal” tattoo on the top of her left foot, a frog tattoo on the inside of her right ankle with the names “Dylan” and “Colton.” She also has a cross tattoo on her back with a red-orange-yellow fade.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867). Information can also be sent with the free app P3TIPS or through the Crime Stoppers’ website at https://www.montgomerycountycrimestoppers.org/. Please refer to case # 15A004609.

