Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 24, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 24, 2021:

  • Cheshire, Lyndon Charles – Disorderly Conduct
  • Warren, Rusty Rice – Failure to Appear, Disorderly Conduct, Speeding and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
  • Hernandez, Jose Gerardo – Hold for Harris County-Assault and Assault/Family Violence
  • Crawford, John Eugene – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Zeigler, Clint Allen – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Standard, Shawn Aaron – Theft of Service
  • Bernard, Ernest – Traffic Offense
  • Croft, Warren Andrew – Deadly Conduct/Discharging Firearm
  • Hilton, Amanda Nicole – No Driver’s License and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
  • Jackson, Cody Wayne – Assault/Family Violence
  • Ballengee, Jonathan Dale – Public Intoxication (no mugshot)
  • Frazier, Christopher Flint – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Ruiz-Lucio, Eduardo Daniel – Possession of a Controlled Substance
