Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 24, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 24, 2021:

Cheshire, Lyndon Charles – Disorderly Conduct

Warren, Rusty Rice – Failure to Appear, Disorderly Conduct, Speeding and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

Hernandez, Jose Gerardo – Hold for Harris County-Assault and Assault/Family Violence

Crawford, John Eugene – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Zeigler, Clint Allen – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Standard, Shawn Aaron – Theft of Service

Bernard, Ernest – Traffic Offense

Croft, Warren Andrew – Deadly Conduct/Discharging Firearm

Hilton, Amanda Nicole – No Driver’s License and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

Jackson, Cody Wayne – Assault/Family Violence

Ballengee, Jonathan Dale – Public Intoxication (no mugshot)

Frazier, Christopher Flint – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Ruiz-Lucio, Eduardo Daniel – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Cheshire, Lyndon Charles

Crawford, John Eugene

Croft, Warren Andrew

Frazier, Christopher Flint

Hernandez, Jose Gerardo

Jackson, Cody Wayne

Ruiz-Lucio, Eduardo Daniel

Standard, Shawn Aaron

Warren, Rusty Rice

Zeigler, Clint Allen

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

