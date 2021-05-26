Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 24, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 24, 2021:
- Cheshire, Lyndon Charles – Disorderly Conduct
- Warren, Rusty Rice – Failure to Appear, Disorderly Conduct, Speeding and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
- Hernandez, Jose Gerardo – Hold for Harris County-Assault and Assault/Family Violence
- Crawford, John Eugene – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Zeigler, Clint Allen – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Standard, Shawn Aaron – Theft of Service
- Bernard, Ernest – Traffic Offense
- Croft, Warren Andrew – Deadly Conduct/Discharging Firearm
- Hilton, Amanda Nicole – No Driver’s License and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
- Jackson, Cody Wayne – Assault/Family Violence
- Ballengee, Jonathan Dale – Public Intoxication (no mugshot)
- Frazier, Christopher Flint – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Ruiz-Lucio, Eduardo Daniel – Possession of a Controlled Substance