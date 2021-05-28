Charles Raymond Hensley, 79, of Liberty, TX passed away on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at his residence with his loving family. Mr. Hensley was born July 16, 1941, to the late Leon Raymond Hensley and Jewell Virginia Milford Hensley in Center, TX.

He was raised in Channelview. Mr. Hensley was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Mr. Hensley worked as a welder, mechanic, etc. His lifetime goal was to be a farmer, he achieved his goal in Hardin.

He moved to Lubbock in 1964 where he met and fell in love with Diann Tipton. After one year of marriage the call of hunting and fishing lured him back to East Texas. He lived in Highlands 42 years where he raised his family.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Diann Hensley of Moss Hill, TX; daughters, Kim Hensley of Castle Rock, CO, Tammie Wingfield and husband Bill of Moss Hill, TX, Shanna Hodges and husband Jason of Mont Belvieu, TX, and Delaina Wingate of Warner Robins, GA; sister, Virginia Wilke of College Station, TX; grandchildren, Francis Dewayne Hensley, Colby Young, Matthew Zaragoza, Grayson Earwood, Caleb Wingate, Preston Harris, Sydni Hodges, Chloe Hodges, Garrison Tousha, and Kara Tousha; great-grandchildren, Logan Young and Abigail Young; and a host of loving family friends. Mr. Hensley is preceded in death by his parents; son, Charles Garland Hensley; and his brother, Ronnie Milford Hensley.

In Lieu of flowers please make donations to Hensley Scholarship fund, Mt. Calvary Baptist Church PO Box 573 Hardin, TX 77561.

Visitation will be Friday, May 28, 2021, from 1:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. A service of remembrance will be held Friday, May 28, 2021, at Faith & Family Chapel at 2:00 P.M. with Reverend Carlton Bailey and Reverend Dan Oliver officiating. Interment to follow in Moss Hill Cemetery.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

