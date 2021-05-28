Tommye Saralyn Walton, 74, of Porter, Texas passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. She was born on Wednesday, March 26, 1947 in Grapeland, Texas. Tommye was a proud member of the Yellow Rose Society, where she was inducted by Governor Rick Perry at The Alamo in San Antonio, Texas. Many remember her as the most selfless person there could be. Saralyn is the essence to every degree of “mom” and “memaw”. During her free time, one could find Saralyn out on the creek bank with her fishing pole. Saralyn was one heck of a chili cook and won two 1st place awards at the Texas Chilimpiad State Chili Cookoff. Saralyn was born to Thomas Shook Fitts and Annie Ruth Holcom- Fitts, both of whom have preceded her in death. Saralyn was also preceded in death by her son, Elmer J Walton III, and sister, Weltha Ann Kirkwood. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 55 years, Duke Walton; son, James Thomas Walton, and wife Christy; daughters, Amber Lynn Nell and husband Stacy Nell, Brandi Lynn Yargo and fiancé Jason Campbell; grandchildren, Brandon, Jeremy, Brooke, Brittney, Maegan, Hilton, Cadence; great-grandchildren, Colton, Waylon, Weslye, Jade, Riley, Hudson; niece Maylyn Dominy: nephews Noel and Trace Dominy along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Tommye will be held on Monday May 31, 2021 at Neal Funeral Home, 200 S Washington Ave Cleveland, Texas 77327, from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM. Funeral Services for will be held at St. Albans Episcopal Church, 420 Woodard, Houston Texas, 77009, on Tuesday June 1st, at 11:00 AM. Interment for Tommye will be on Saturday, June 5th at 11:00 AM at Augusta Family Cemetery. Father Sam officiating.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Tommye Saralyn Walton, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

