Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 26, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 26, 2021:

Scott, Adam Ryan – Possession of Marijuana

White, Joe Estrada – Injury to a Disabled Person/Criminal Neglect

Perez, Javier Anaya – Driving While Intoxicated

McBride, Jawonna Lyn – No Driver’s License

Mitchmore, Justin Brice – Terroristic Threat

Kingston, Darren Lon – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Swope, Natalie Nancy – Possession of Marijuana

Vara, Eric Anthony – Possession of Marijuana

Deblanc, Sedric Wayne – Public Intoxication

Daniel, Ricky Del – Criminal Trespass

Flores, Yesenia Moreno – No Driver’s License When Unlicensed and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

Foley, Tiffany – Hold for Childress County-Burglary of a Habitation and Hold for Lubbock County-Theft of Property

Crutcher, Tyler Preston – Theft of Property

Prentice, Justin Allen – Theft of Property and Burglary of a Habitation

Herrera, Juan Gerardo – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle, Driving While Intoxicated, second, and Driving While License Invalid Without Insurance (no mugshot available)

