Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 26, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 26, 2021:
- Scott, Adam Ryan – Possession of Marijuana
- White, Joe Estrada – Injury to a Disabled Person/Criminal Neglect
- Perez, Javier Anaya – Driving While Intoxicated
- McBride, Jawonna Lyn – No Driver’s License
- Mitchmore, Justin Brice – Terroristic Threat
- Kingston, Darren Lon – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Swope, Natalie Nancy – Possession of Marijuana
- Vara, Eric Anthony – Possession of Marijuana
- Deblanc, Sedric Wayne – Public Intoxication
- Daniel, Ricky Del – Criminal Trespass
- Flores, Yesenia Moreno – No Driver’s License When Unlicensed and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
- Foley, Tiffany – Hold for Childress County-Burglary of a Habitation and Hold for Lubbock County-Theft of Property
- Crutcher, Tyler Preston – Theft of Property
- Prentice, Justin Allen – Theft of Property and Burglary of a Habitation
- Herrera, Juan Gerardo – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle, Driving While Intoxicated, second, and Driving While License Invalid Without Insurance (no mugshot available)