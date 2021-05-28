Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 26, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 26, 2021:

  • Scott, Adam Ryan – Possession of Marijuana
  • White, Joe Estrada – Injury to a Disabled Person/Criminal Neglect
  • Perez, Javier Anaya – Driving While Intoxicated
  • McBride, Jawonna Lyn – No Driver’s License
  • Mitchmore, Justin Brice – Terroristic Threat
  • Kingston, Darren Lon – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Swope, Natalie Nancy – Possession of Marijuana
  • Vara, Eric Anthony – Possession of Marijuana
  • Deblanc, Sedric Wayne – Public Intoxication
  • Daniel, Ricky Del – Criminal Trespass
  • Flores, Yesenia Moreno – No Driver’s License When Unlicensed and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
  • Foley, Tiffany – Hold for Childress County-Burglary of a Habitation and Hold for Lubbock County-Theft of Property
  • Crutcher, Tyler Preston – Theft of Property
  • Prentice, Justin Allen – Theft of Property and Burglary of a Habitation
  • Herrera, Juan Gerardo – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle, Driving While Intoxicated, second, and Driving While License Invalid Without Insurance (no mugshot available)
