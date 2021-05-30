Dora (Matthews) Barlow, 85, of Splendora, Texas passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, May 27, 2021. She was born on Saturday, June 8, 1935, in Epps, Louisiana to Joseph Matthews and Mattie Mae (Davis) Matthews, both of whom have preceded her in death. Dora was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Lyle C. Barlow, son, James Barlow, brothers, Elbert and Elton Matthews, sisters, Clare King, Lula Mae Roberts, Leslie Matthews, Nancy Davis, Rosie Pitts, Ellen Wall, grandson, Brandon Jackson. Left to cherish her memory is her loving three children, Joyce Addison and husband Jack, David Barlow and wife Juanita, Robin Barlow Jackson and husband David; sister, Vera Lee Martinez; grandchildren, Jack Addison, Jr. and wife Melissa, Scotty Addison and wife Jennifer, Jason Jackson, Carrie Edds and husband Nolan, Donald Barlow and wife Jennifer, Andrea Segura, Jennifer Segura, Megan Weisheit, Jolene Weisheit; great-grandchildren, Jack “Toot” Addison, III, Ashley Addison, Kevin Addison, Kelli Addison, Shelli Addison and Eric Scarborough, Anthony Graham, Meygan Addison, Peyton Addison, Joie Addison, Jessi Addison, Marlee Weisheit, Mia Weisheit, James Weisheit, Courtney Charles, Jonathan Charles, Michael Craft, Joel Phariss, Lealah Sawey, Joshua Edds, Justin Edds; great-great-grandchildren, Lilli Scarborough, Kaylynn Craft, Kaylee Charles; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Dora will be held at on Sunday, May 30, 2021 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm. Funeral Services for will be held at Neal Funeral Home on May 31, 2021 at Neal Funeral Home at 10:00 am. Interment for Dora will immediately follow at Brookside Memorial Park. Deacon Larry officiating.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

