Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 27, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 27, 2021:

  • Zieschang, Gary Wayne Jr. – Operate All Terrain Vehicle on Public Roadway and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Whiteley, Tommy Gene – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
  • Del Valle, Rafael Antonio – Burglary of a Habitation
  • Sholars, Ronald Wayne – Assault and Cruelty to Livestock
  • Craig, Lee Edwards Jr. – Sleeping and Lounging and Failure to Appear
  • Kirkland, Kevin Wesley – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Claros, Sublema Concepion – Accident Involving Damage to Vehicle
