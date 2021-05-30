Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 27, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 27, 2021:
- Zieschang, Gary Wayne Jr. – Operate All Terrain Vehicle on Public Roadway and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Whiteley, Tommy Gene – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
- Del Valle, Rafael Antonio – Burglary of a Habitation
- Sholars, Ronald Wayne – Assault and Cruelty to Livestock
- Craig, Lee Edwards Jr. – Sleeping and Lounging and Failure to Appear
- Kirkland, Kevin Wesley – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Claros, Sublema Concepion – Accident Involving Damage to Vehicle