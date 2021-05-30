Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 27, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 27, 2021:

Zieschang, Gary Wayne Jr. – Operate All Terrain Vehicle on Public Roadway and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Whiteley, Tommy Gene – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport

Del Valle, Rafael Antonio – Burglary of a Habitation

Sholars, Ronald Wayne – Assault and Cruelty to Livestock

Craig, Lee Edwards Jr. – Sleeping and Lounging and Failure to Appear

Kirkland, Kevin Wesley – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Claros, Sublema Concepion – Accident Involving Damage to Vehicle

Claros, Sublema Concepion

Craig, Lee Edwards Jr.

Del Valle, Rafael Antonio

Kirkland, Kevin Wesley

Scholars, Ronald Wayne

Whiteley, Tommy Gene

Zieschang, Gary Wayne Jr.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

