The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 28, 2021:

Hebert, William Albert – Theft of Property

Webb, Nathan Dwayne – Theft of Property

Ferguson, Howard Cordell III – Evading Arrest or Detention With Previous Conviction

Hoffman, Cherise Michelle – Driving While Intoxicated

Porter, Colton Edward – Evading Arrest or Detention

Downs, Brandon Kade – Theft of Firearm

Morales, Daniel – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Downs, Brandon Kade

Ferguson, Howard Cordell III

Hebert, William Albert

Hoffman, Cherise Michelle

Morales, Daniel

Porter, Colton Edward

Webb, Nathan Dwayne

Share this: Twitter

Facebook