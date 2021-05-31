Laura Lynn Scott, 61, of Baytown, Texas, passed from this life on Friday, May 28, 2021, enveloped in the love of her family and gently led by her Savior. She was born on August 22, 1959, in Stockton, California to Rebecca Cabales Mullin and the late Wayne Aldine Mullin. Laura graduated from Lamar High School in Beaumont, Texas, class of 1977. She attended Lee College, pursuing courses in business. Laura worked as an administrative assistant for many years. She was also an active member at Grace Church of Humble.

Laura’s tender heart and compassion was a warm testimony to her faith in Christ and her desire to please Him. Although she battled stage IV cancer since 2013, her trust rested firmly in God, knowing that even though she had wonderful doctors and received excellent care, her days were “numbered by the Lord” and He alone knew when she would leave this world.

Laura was a caring, loving, and patient daughter, wife, mother, and sister. She was sweet, had a tender heart and was very funny. Laura pursued many interests, some of which included cooking, gardening, and cake decorating. She also enjoyed sewing and crafting. Laura’s favorite hobby of all was spending time with her family and friends. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Laura was preceded in death by her father. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her loving husband of 43 years, Jerry Scott of Baytown; her children Brian Justin Scott and wife Sri Hidayati of Sugar Land and Heather Michelle Scott of Richmond; her mother Rebecca Mullin of Amarillo; her siblings Kevin Mullin of Amarillo, Duane Mullin of Seattle, Deanna Blanset and husband Calvin of Amarillo and Janelle Scott and husband Ben Scott, Jr. of Dimmit; her sisters-in-law Mary Ann Scott of Baytown and Connie Craig and husband Larry of Liberty; her many nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers are Robert Wayne Anderson, Everett Ray Young, Karl Smith, Jonathan Craig, Shane Smith, Horacio DeLeon, LaBrice Mackey, and Anthony Jones.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 5pm until 8pm, on Monday, May 31, 2021, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street in Dayton. A funeral service will be held at 2pm, on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, with Pastor Shannon Bowden officiating. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Fairlawn Cemetery in Liberty.

