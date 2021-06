The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 29, 2021:

Mata, Omar – Deadly Conduct/Discharge Firearm

Carpio, Gregorio Torres – Driving While Intoxicated With Child Under 15 years of age

Vallery, Detroit Anthony – Driving While Intoxicated, second

Nugent, Alem Jason – Public Intoxication

Macias, Eric Fabian – Assault/Family Violence

Seward, Tyler Lee – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person

Carbajal-Ibarra, Ociel – No Driver’s License

