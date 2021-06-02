David Brent Landacre, age 58 of Willis, Texas passed away Tuesday, June 1, 2021. He was born September 3, 1962 in Freeport, Texas to parents David B. Landacre and Carolyn Profitt. He is preceded in death by his mother.

Mr. Landacre retired from American Airlines and TDCJ.

Survivors include his wife of 27 years, Kasandra Landacre; father, David B. Landacre and wife Evelyn; stepfather, Colin Profitt; sons, Jason Sewell, Joshua Landacre and wife Jenna, Jeremy Landacre, J.C. Rich, and James Baker and wife Amanda; daughters, Brittany Philly and husband Kevin, Jennifer McGoldrick and husband Shawn; brothers, Kent Landacre and wife Kimberly, Jeffery Landacre, Jerry Snuggs and wife Marsha, David Snuggs and wife Char, Steve Snuggs and wife Jennifer; sister, Stacey Zito and husband Matt; grandchildren, Madison, Kane, Aniston, Shawn, Alahna, Ava, Colton, Little Brent, J.J., Jason, Malachi, Matthew, Maggie, Abby, Chris, and Chase; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

