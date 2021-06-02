Mary Elizabeth King Judd, 85, of Liberty, Texas passed away peacefully at her home on May 30, 2021. She was born on March 25, 1936, in Cortelyou, Alabama to the parents of George W. Keith and Claira Belle Steele.

Early in Mary’s life she moved to Texas where she started her family. On April 13, 2003, she married the love of her life Doug Judd. Mary worked for Wal-Mart in Liberty for 17 years in the garden center as well as a door greeter. She enjoyed going to the casino’s, cooking, attending garage sales, and most of all spending time with her family. Mary will be truly missed by all who loved and knew her.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Georgia Belle Keith Jordan and Debbie Lee Keith Strickland; stepdaughter in law, Kimberly Judd; and step-granddaughter, Crystal Ann Schane.

She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory her husband of 18 wonderful years Doug Judd; her daughters Sandra King and James Monceaux of Old-River, Texas, Patricia Preston and husband Rick of New Waverly, Texas, Kelly Bohannon and husband Rory of Liberty, Texas; sons Roy King of Gloucester Point, Virginia and David J. King and his wife LaNelle of Dayton, Texas; grandchildren Rhonda Mead (Kenny), Gabriella Roberts, Priscilla Hernandez (Sonny), Freddy Munoz ( Lee Ann), Michael Preston, Eric Munoz (Levi Rollins), Cari Munoz, Erika Hall (Andrew), Kraig King (Cortny Reed) David L. King (Amanda), Jennifer Ramey (Anthony), Kristina Nelson (Nicolus), LTJG Garrett Bohannon, USN, Breean Bohannon, Makenzie Bohannon (Steven), Lauren Smalley and Joshua Bohannon; 15 great- grandchildren; step-children James Judd, Teresa Schane (Mike) and Tony Judd; step grandchildren Brandon Judd, Lacey Judd, Robert Schane, Ashley Smothermon and Tori Judd.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers are LTJG Garrett Bohannon, David L. King, Michael Preston, Nicolus Nelson, Freddy Munoz and Kraig King. Honorary Pallbearers will be Sonny Hernandez, Kenny Mead, Andrew Hall, Eric Munoz, Levi Rollins and Anthony Ramey.

Friends are invited to visit with the family in the Chapel of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home located at 1304 North Cleveland Street, Dayton, Texas 77535, on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, from 5pm-8pm. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. in the chapel of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home with Pastor Andy Glenn officiating. A graveside service will follow immediately after at Cooke Cemetery in Liberty, Texas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

