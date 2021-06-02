Bobbie Jean Davis, age 82, of Shepherd, Texas passed away Monday, May 31, 2021. She was born May 6, 1939 in Howard, Texas to parents Elmer Arvel and Lillian Evelyn Prestidge who preceded her in death along with her brothers, Elmer Prestidge, Harold Prestidge, and Jimmy Prestidge; and sister, Jeanette Christian.

Bobbie worked at Peoples State Bank for 35 years.

Survivors include her companion of 26 years, Silas “Buddy” Wood; sons, William “Bill” Junkin and wife Audrey Ann Junkin, David Junkin; daughter, Delisha Baloy and husband James Baloy; twin-sister, Bettie Fincher and husband Edwin; grandchildren, Shaunna Fite, Melissa Junkin, Trent Baloy, Aulstin Baloy, and Case Baloy; great-grandchildren, Jimmy Ward, Matthew Ward, Tyler Ward, and Ceria Fite; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Farley Chapel Cemetery, Shepherd, Texas. Serving as pallbearers will be James Christian, Aulstin Baloy, Steve Fincher, Trent Baloy, Randy Turner, and Kevin Prestidge. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Case Baloy and Dennis Christian.

