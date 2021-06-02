David Melford Brock, 68, of Dayton, Texas passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021 at Houston Methodist Hospital in Baytown. David was born in Liberty, Texas, on August 16, 1952 to parents Lige David Brock and Eldona Brock.

David graduated from Hardin High School in 1970. He had a strong work ethic and wore many hats during his career in the oil and gas industry. He retired from Chevron Phillips as a Maintenance Supervisor. Most recently, he did contract work with Chevron as their Safety Coach.

David was an outstanding carpenter. He loved woodworking and could build and fix just about anything. He was also a naturally gifted musician who played several different instruments including guitar, piano and fiddle. He enjoyed writing songs and was an incredibly talented lyricist. David shared his love for music as the Minister of Music at Central Baptist Church in Daisetta and Calvary Baptist Church in Dayton. David was a true outdoors man – he loved hunting, fishing, golfing, jogging and being outside. He also enjoyed watching his grandkids in all their endeavors. David was a member of Kenfick Southern Baptist Church. He will be forever missed by all who knew and loved him.

David was preceded in death by his parents; brother Claude Brock; sister Eldera Robertson; and half-brother Jesse Brock. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving and devoted wife of thirty-five plus years, Carolyn Brock; son Troy Brock and wife Sheri; son Trent Brock and wife Misty; step-daughter Jami Robertson Souza; step-son Nathan Robertson; grandchildren Ryan Brock, Taylor Brock, Trey Brock, Ella Brock, Easton Brock, Nicolas Peoples, Harrison Souza, Adelyn Souza; sister Bettie Hilton; brothers Albert Brock, Hewitt Brock and wife Donna, George Brock and wife Jean; and brother Edward Brock and wife Debbie. In addition, he leaves behind numerous other loving family members and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family 5-8 PM on Thursday, June 3, 2021 in the chapel of Allison Funeral Service, 1101 N. Travis Liberty, Texas 77575. Funeral services will be held the following day, 10 AM Friday, June 4, 2021 at Allison’s with Pastor Don Chumley officiating. Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers are Easton Brock, Ryan Brock, Taylor Brock, Trey Brock, Mike Fraley, Doug Griffin, Nicolas Peoples and Chris Poss. Honorary pallbearers are Rudy Alford, Ella Brock, Adelyn Souza and Harrison Souza.

