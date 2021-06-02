Mitchell (Rusty) Boyd Wilson, 60, of Coldspring, Texas passed away on Sunday, May 30, 2021. He was born on Monday, December 12, 1960, in Austin, Texas to Charles Arch Wilson and Edna Louise Mitchell Wilson, both of whom have preceded him in death. Rusty was also preceded in death by his son, Sgt. Wade Daniel Wilson. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife Tamara Lynn Wilson; children, Chad Mitchell Wilson, Alex Ray Wilson and wife Kandace, Layne Elise Wilson and fiancé Carter Davis, Curtis Lee Wilson; step-children, Dustin Goodman and fiancé Christen, Cody Goodman and wife Sydney, Samantha Burns and husband David, Alicha Knepper and husband Chris; sisters, Claire Maxwell and husband Bill, Jan Magness and husband Al, Allison Parrish, Robin Tacquard and husband Andy, Meredith Armburst and husband Steven; grandchildren, Jaydon Wilson, Race Wilson, Wade Wilson, Taylor Wilson, Ainslee Wilson, Hayes Wilson; step-grandchildren, Ka’liah Goodman, Devin Goodman, Christian Goodman, Little Christian Goodman, Seth Goodman, Shane Goodman, Kaylynn Goodman, Arianna Goodman, Dylan Burns, Logan Burns, Braydn Moya, Julian Moya, Corbin Knepper; special mother and father figures, Dixie and George Lowry; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mitchell (Rusty), please visit our floral store.

