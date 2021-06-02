Jacqueline “Jackie” Ann Howard, 63, of Shepherd, Texas passed away on Sunday, May 30, 2021. She was born on Sunday, September 22, 1957 in Detroit, Michigan, to Jack Roy Howard and Beverly Ann (Putnam) Howard, both of whom have preceded her in death. Jacqueline was also preceded in death by her loving pets, Jessie, Penny, and Hershey. Left to cherish her memory are her loving brothers, Rick Howard of Porter, Texas, KC Howard and wife Marie of Spring, Texas, David Howard and wife Venus of Shepherd, Texas; nieces and nephews, Bill, Beverly, Christopher, Kimberly, Kristina; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

All arrangements were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jacqueline “Jackie”, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

