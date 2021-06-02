Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 31, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 31, 2021:

McDowell, Felicia Renee – Speeding and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Lunsford, Larissa Darlene – Criminal Mischief

Dodd, Travis Clayton – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Uriostegui, Javier Leovardo – Possession of Marijuana

Breault, Stephen Michael – Driving While License Invalid

Davis, Richard Milton – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Cheshire, Charles Lyndon – Harassment and Disorderly Conduct

Woodward, Jerry Dewayne – Disorderly Conduct

Boyte, Forrest Ray – Disorderly Conduct

