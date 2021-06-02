Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 31, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 31, 2021:
- McDowell, Felicia Renee – Speeding and Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Lunsford, Larissa Darlene – Criminal Mischief
- Dodd, Travis Clayton – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Uriostegui, Javier Leovardo – Possession of Marijuana
- Breault, Stephen Michael – Driving While License Invalid
- Davis, Richard Milton – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Cheshire, Charles Lyndon – Harassment and Disorderly Conduct
- Woodward, Jerry Dewayne – Disorderly Conduct
- Boyte, Forrest Ray – Disorderly Conduct