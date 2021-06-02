Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 31, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 31, 2021:

  • McDowell, Felicia Renee – Speeding and Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Lunsford, Larissa Darlene – Criminal Mischief
  • Dodd, Travis Clayton – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Uriostegui, Javier Leovardo – Possession of Marijuana
  • Breault, Stephen Michael – Driving While License Invalid
  • Davis, Richard Milton – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Cheshire, Charles Lyndon – Harassment and Disorderly Conduct
  • Woodward, Jerry Dewayne – Disorderly Conduct
  • Boyte, Forrest Ray – Disorderly Conduct
  • Boyte, Forrest Ray
  • Cheshire, Charles Lyndon
  • Davis, Richard Milton
  • Dodd, Travis Clayton
  • Lunsford, Larissa Darlene
  • McDowell, Felicia Renee
  • Uriostegui, Javier Leovardo
  • Woodward, Jerry Dewayne

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.