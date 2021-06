The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged shooting that took place around 8 p.m. Wednesday on FM 770 in Hull.

The shooting allegedly took place between a father and son with the son suffering a gunshot wound to his leg.

This is an active investigation so no other information is available at this time.

According to Capt. Ken DeFoor, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, an update will likely be available on Thursday morning.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook