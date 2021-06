The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 1, 2021:

Ainsworth, Scott Bradley – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Wickliff, Christopher Jamal – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon and Possession of a Controlled Substance

