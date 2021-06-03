Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 2, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 2, 2021:

Allen, Dylan James – Driving While Intoxicated and Unlawful Carrying a Weapon

Gould, Andrew Joseph – Possession of Marijuana

Lumpkin, Jennifer Ann – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Bohler, Larry Glen Jr. – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon and Driving While Intoxicated with Child Under 15

Hughes, Lindsay Renee – Displaying Expired License Plates and Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Day, Kathy Ann – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport and Terroristic Threat Against Peace Officer

Nelson, Jeremy Boyd – Burglary of a Building

Boatman, Kylee Rhae – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport

Comeaux, Dmason Kurt – Possession of a Controlled Substance (no mugshot available)

Ball, Cody Ray – Driving While Intoxicated

Crandall, Roger Alan – Aggravated Assault With a Weapon and Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Allen, Dylan James

Ball, Cody Ray

Boatman, Kylee Rhae

Bohler, Larry Glen Jr.

Crandall, Roger Alan

Day, Kathy Ann

Gould, Andrew Joseph

Hughes, Lindsay Renee

Lumpkin, Jennifer Ann

Nelson, Jeremy Boyd

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

