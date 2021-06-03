Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 2, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 2, 2021:
- Allen, Dylan James – Driving While Intoxicated and Unlawful Carrying a Weapon
- Gould, Andrew Joseph – Possession of Marijuana
- Lumpkin, Jennifer Ann – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Bohler, Larry Glen Jr. – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon and Driving While Intoxicated with Child Under 15
- Hughes, Lindsay Renee – Displaying Expired License Plates and Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Day, Kathy Ann – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport and Terroristic Threat Against Peace Officer
- Nelson, Jeremy Boyd – Burglary of a Building
- Boatman, Kylee Rhae – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
- Comeaux, Dmason Kurt – Possession of a Controlled Substance (no mugshot available)
- Ball, Cody Ray – Driving While Intoxicated
- Crandall, Roger Alan – Aggravated Assault With a Weapon and Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence