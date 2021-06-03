Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 2, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 2, 2021:

  • Allen, Dylan James – Driving While Intoxicated and Unlawful Carrying a Weapon
  • Gould, Andrew Joseph – Possession of Marijuana
  • Lumpkin, Jennifer Ann – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Bohler, Larry Glen Jr. – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon and Driving While Intoxicated with Child Under 15
  • Hughes, Lindsay Renee – Displaying Expired License Plates and Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Day, Kathy Ann – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport and Terroristic Threat Against Peace Officer
  • Nelson, Jeremy Boyd – Burglary of a Building
  • Boatman, Kylee Rhae – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
  • Comeaux, Dmason Kurt – Possession of a Controlled Substance (no mugshot available)
  • Ball, Cody Ray – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Crandall, Roger Alan – Aggravated Assault With a Weapon and Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
  • Allen, Dylan James
  • Ball, Cody Ray
  • Boatman, Kylee Rhae
  • Bohler, Larry Glen Jr.
  • Crandall, Roger Alan
  • Day, Kathy Ann
  • Gould, Andrew Joseph
  • Hughes, Lindsay Renee
  • Lumpkin, Jennifer Ann
  • Nelson, Jeremy Boyd

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.