Cleveland apartments destroyed by fire

Cleveland firefighters battled an apartment fire on Wednesday, June 2, on Boothe Street.

When firefighters arrived, flames and smoke were visible. The occupant of the apartment, who was injured in the fire, was stabilized and then transported by Allegiance EMS to the Cleveland Police Department landing zone. From there, the patient was flown by PHI Med Flight and transported to a burn center.

No other injuries were reported.

Cleveland Fire Department was assisted by Tarkington Volunteer Fire Department.

Entergy, Centerpoint and Cleveland Public Works were requested to the scene to shut off utilities and secure the scene.

The fire is under investigation.

