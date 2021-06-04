Families, vendors welcomed to join Cleveland Block Party at Austin Memorial Library

The third annual Cleveland Block Party held at Austin Memorial Library is scheduled to welcome families out for a good time on Wednesday, June 23 from 2 – 5 p.m.

“We usually kick off our summer reading program with this event. This is our third one since we were unable to have one last summer. This is shaping up to be our biggest year yet,” explained Youth Services Coordinator Wendy Thorp.

Families can expect to be able to play outdoor games, learn about the library, and learn about organizations in the greater Cleveland area, according to Thorp.

“Our teen volunteers will have games set up in the side yard, organizations will have information and goodies for kids to take home, and the children center will be open inside of the library,” she said.

Many procedures are already in place to address potential concerns about COVID at community events, such as sanitization and an open concept floor plan allowing for distance if needed.

“Patrons and families are invited to participate at their comfort level and are encouraged to make informed decisions for their families. If large scale events are not something families feel comfortable with there are smaller programs as well. We offer a virtual story time that airs on Sunday and a virtual Summer Reading Program that will be available on our app ReadSquared,” said Thorp.

During the block party, there will be a stand set up where kids can receive one free snow cone as well as popcorn provided by Austin Memorial Library. The hope is that as many kids as possible show up and enjoy the activities planned.

“We are happy to have more vendors [participate]. We are looking for community groups or businesses that want to promote not only their product but how it can benefit families. There is no charge to be a vendor, but we do ask them to either have something fun for the kids to do or something for the kids to take home,” said Thorp.

There will also be an opportunity to sign up for the blood drive scheduled to be held during the same time of the block party.

“The most important thing to me is that families will come and learn about not only the library but what wonderful groups we have right here in Cleveland and local resources. We strongly encourage local organizations to come out and show off their great work while we provide an opportunity for the kids to be kids again and have fun,” said Thorp.

Austin Memorial Library is located at 220 S. Bonham Avenue in Cleveland. Individuals and groups interested in becoming vendors can call Wendy Thorp at 281-592-3920

