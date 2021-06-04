New physician joining Liberty-Dayton RMC

Starting Wednesday, June 23, a new physician will be joining Liberty-Dayton Regional Medical Center. Dr. Alan Swearingen, MD, is a double board-certified physical medicine and rehabilitation, and pain management physician. He also is the founder of Texas Interventional Pain Institute.

According to the announcement from LDRMC, Swearingen is a skilled pain management specialist who takes a team effort approach to care as he works collaboratively with patients to determine the most effective treatments and therapies for optimal, long-term results.

“Using a combination of compassion, an approachable personality, and a desire to form an open and trusting relationship with his patients, Dr. Swearingen fosters a calm and relaxing office environment where everyone feels at ease,” the statement reads. “Education and presenting patients with information about various pain-related products and procedures is Dr. Swearingen’s priority. He believes that anyone living with long-term acute or chronic pain deserves a thorough medical evaluation as well as a custom-tailored treatment plan that meets their unique needs.”

Swearingen attended Texas A&M College of Medicine in College Station, Texas. He completed his residency training at the University of Texas-Houston and Baylor College of Medicine, where he earned his board certification in physical medicine and rehabilitation.

He went on to subspecialize in interventional pain medicine and completed his fellowship training at the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio.

Swearingen has several hobbies and interests, including traveling, watching and participating in various sports, and spending time with his wife and family. He is involved with several community service organizations, and he enjoys working as a medical volunteer at athletic events such as endurance races, marathons, and triathlons.

Swearingen’s professional affiliations

American Board of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitations Board Certified

ABPMR Pain Medicine Board Certified

Texas Medical Association

Texas Pain Society

American Academy of Pain Medicine

Interventional treatments used by Swearingen

Amniotic Fluid Injections

Botox Injections

Epidural Steroid Injections

Joint and Bursa Injections

Mild Procedure™

Nerve Blocks

Prolotherapy

SI Joint Injections

Spinal Cord Stimulations

Sympathetic Blocks

Trigger Point Injections

To schedule your consultation appointment with Dr. Swearingen, call 936-336-9175 today.

