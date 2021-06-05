Kenneth Earl Ables, 48, of Daisetta, TX passed away at Herman Memorial surrounded by his family after suffering a sudden illness on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Mr. Ables was born June 23, 1972, to Kenneth W. Ables & Lola Pearl Fregia in Liberty, TX.



He went to Lamar University briefly before working on the road in plants and refineries. He went on to purchase and run his own company, New Source Energy Constructors Inc. with his wife. Kenneth enjoyed many activities with his wife and loved ones including bird watching, any kind of gaming, being outside by the fire, snuggling and rescuing cats, and most of all he loved to travel the world. Kenneth is most known for his smile, wit, always offering a helping hand, and how much he loved his mom. he is deeply loved by anyone who got to know him.



His last heroic act was giving his organs and tissues to others in need.



Mr. Ables is preceded in death by his stepfather, Eugene Weaver, and stepmother Debra Ables.



Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Lola Pearl Weaver of Daisetta, TX; his father, Kenneth W. Ables of Liberty, TX; his wife of 18 years, Susan Ables; brothers, Shane Miller of Dayton, TX and Johnnie Miller of Liberty, TX, Chris Connolly of Colorado.; daughters, Jessica Williams of Daisetta, TX, Renae Fregia of Liberty, Tx, and Harley Laudermilt of Daisetta, TX; grandkids, Raelynn and Eli Fregia and Lainey and Charli Conner; and a host of loving family and friends.



A service of remembrance will be held Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Faith & Family Chapel at 2:00 P.M. interment to follow at Guedry Cemetery. A gathering of family and friends will Monday, June 7, 2021, from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Faith & Family Chapel.



In lieu of flowers please consider donating to help his wife start the cat rescue Kenneth always dreamed of having To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Earl Ables please visit our Tribute Store.

