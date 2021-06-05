Timothy Joseph Ingle, 61, of Cleveland, Texas went to his heavenly home on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. He was born on Friday, November 13, 1959 in Waco, Texas to Josh Calvin Ingle and Billie Ann (Landers) Ingle, both of whom have preceded him in death. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife Tammie Ingle; daughters, Shelia Bull and husband Lawrence, Jennifer Korentzoff; sister, Rebecca Sullivan; nephew, Sammy Sullivan and partner Ivan Hernandez; grandchildren, David, Evelyn, Abigail, Lorelei, Katiya, Audreigh; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. A Memorial Service for Timothy will be hosted by the family at a later date.

