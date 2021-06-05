Aaron Scott Asaro, 47, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. He was born on Tuesday, February 12, 1974, in Lancaster, California. Aaron was preceded in death by his aunt, Mary Sue Cox, grandparents John and Mary Cornwell. Left to cherish his memory are his loving parents David and Jill Asaro; brother, Brian Asaro; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. A visitation for Aaron will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Thursday, June 10, 2021, from 6:00 to 9:00 pm. Funeral Services will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Friday, June 11, 2021, at 11:00 am. Interment will follow immediately at Ryan Cemetery. Pastor Brad Dancer Officiating.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Aaron Scott Asaro, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

