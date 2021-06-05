Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 3, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 3, 2021:

  • Brooks, Yazmin Nikol – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Sowell, Kimberly Kay – Expired License Plate, No Insurance and Fictitious License Plates
  • Holifield, Jonathon Ray – Parole Violation
  • Jackson, Gary – Burglary of a Building, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon and Hold for Angelina County-Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Godinez-Garcia, Gerardo – Displaying Fictitious Motor Vehicle Registration
  • Pugh, Mackenzie Lynn – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
  • Perez, Ivan – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
  • Arrambibe, Eduardo – Driving While License Invalid with previous conviction
  • Crabtree, Gordon Lamar – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Bigger, Kyle Logan – Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information belonging to elderly
  • Stone, Shaina Rene – Displaying Fictitious License Plate and Public Intoxication
