The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 4, 2021:

Chamuras, Matthew James – Public Intoxication

Fregia, Dakota Ryan – Disorderly Conduct

Fain, Kaytelynn Mechelle – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Mansel, Curtis Eugene Jr. – Theft of Property

Cleto-Martinez, Josue Ivan – Driving While Intoxicated

Boothe, Robert Odell – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Young, Christopher Allan Jr. – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon and Possession of Marijuana

