Lynnette Sharp, age 64 of New Caney, Texas passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021. She was born May 4, 1957 in Houston, Texas to parents Billy Arnold and Ruth Polkinghorn who preceded her in death along with her husband, James Sharp.

Survivors include her son, Keith Williams; daughter, Tara Dean and husband Jason; brother, Bill Polkinghorn and wife Lisa; grandchildren, Kellie Williams, Ayden Dean, and Brynnlee Dean; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas with Pastor Walter Kahler officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Evergreen, Texas.

