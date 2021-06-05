William Clint Snider, 56, of Baytown, Texas, passed away on Friday, May 28, 2021. He was born on February 13, 1965, in New Orleans, Louisiana and was preceded in death by his grandmother, Gloria Owen; and his uncle, Jimmy Braune.

Clint was a caring, family-oriented man with a great sense of humor that could make any situation funny. He was known for being a great cook and enjoyed being outdoors and fishing. He was a loving son, brother, uncle, and friend who will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Clint leaves behind to cherish his memory his mother, Judy Snider Nichols; sister, Becky Guajardo and husband Rafael; niece, Brandi Bronkhorst; nephews, Jakoby Blanchard, Jordan Dominguez, and Reagen Castillo; special friend, Jeff Potts and numerous other relatives and friends.

