Barbara Irene Senter, age 88 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021. She was born October 5, 1932 in Fort Worth, Texas to parents Clyde and Inez Chunn who preceded her in death along with her husband, James Henry Senter; son, Terry Wayne Senter; grandsons, Casey Wayne Senter, Ben Lauderdale, and Casey Caleb Senter; and brother, Thomas Chunn.

Survivors include her sons, Richard Senter, Jimmy Senter and wife Darla; daughter, Gail Barnett; grandchildren, Shannon Senter and wife Bethany, Brandon Senter and wife Kaitlin, Chad Carter, Chris Lauderdale, and Tereasa Winfield and husband Scott, and Terry Marie; great-grandchildren, Peyton Senter, Makenna Senter, Jessie Senter, Sydney Senter, Cain Lauderdale, Olivia Lauderdale, Emma Lauderdale, and Ava Winfield; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Monday, June 7, 2021 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Pace Stancil Memorial Rest Gardens, Cleveland, Texas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

