Thomas Kenneth Mosley, age 84 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Friday, June 4, 2021. He was born January 10, 1937 in Conroe, Texas to parents Thomas J. Mosley and Peggy L. Donovan Mosley who preceded him in death. Kenneth is also preceded in death by his two sisters Jeanette Bonds and Patsy Jane Duran.

Survivors include his wife of 58 years Judy Mosley; sons, Mike Mosley and his wife Charli, Mark Mosley and his wife Cathy; daughter, Teresa Morgan and her husband Dan; brothers, Al Mosley and his wife Carrie, Bert Mosley and his wife Linda, Ronnie Mosley, Tommy Mosley and his wife Cherrie; sisters, Peggy Caughman, Billy Cooper, Myra Kowis, Edna Enloe and her husband Ernie, Betty Robinson and her husband Jimmy Lee, Donnie Faye Watson, and Dorothy Turner; grandchildren, Jessica Moss and her husband Ryan, Amanda Bridges and her husband Ryan, Grace Morgan, Kenadee Mosley, Nathan Morgan and his wife Stephanie, Jacob Mosley and his fiancé Kaylee, Bryan Mosley and his fiancé Seslee, and Patrick Mosley; great-grandchildren Moriah Moss, Emily Moss, Jackson Morgan, and Luke Mosley; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be starting at 2:00 p.m., Friday, June 11, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Squier Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas.

