William Daniel Thornton was born on Saturday, January 16,1932 in Trinity, Texas to Bennie and Mabel Thornton. He entered his eternal home on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at his home in Shepherd, Texas surrounded by family and friends whom he dearly loved. William was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin and Mabel Thornton; Brothers, James, Roy, Ben, Elton and Melvin Thornton; Sisters: Doris Whisenhunt and Mabeline Mitchell; Granddaughter: Heather Plaster Stjernstrom and Son-in-law: Ray “Cowboy” Herrod.

William is survived by his wife of 69 years, Betty Hues Thornton; Sons, Willie Thornton, Darrell “Hoppy” Thornton, and Curtis Thornton and wife Wendy; Daughters, Becky Herrod, Sandra Plaster and husband Sonny, Kay Thornton and George Carr, Sue Thornton, Katrina “Kat” Thornton and partner Loydette Youngblood and LaJuana Kirchner; Grandchildren: Kris Thornton and wife Linzey, Trey Thornton, Marshall Thornton and wife Alma, Stacie Fontenot and husband Kenny, Elizabeth Atteberry and husband Allen, Sarah Stott, April Thornton and Dusty Seaton, Autumn Rosales and husband Francisco, Ben Plaster and wife Jennifer, Michael James Jr., and wife Misty, Laura Hill and Robert Overman, Billy Hill Jr., and wife Jennifer, Marcus Thornton and wife Amanda, Jacob, Alec and Brittany Tiemann, Kalyn and Kaley Bates, Kristen Fulcher and husband Kirby and Kerri Kirchner; Great-Grandchildren: Morgan, Raven, Kenton, Marlee, Lelia, Alivia, “Big” Devin and wife Morgan, Devin, Trevor, Maycie, Charlsie, Bryce, Brenden, TJ., Brayden, Zoey, Paco, Aiden, Dylan, Liana, Chloe, Hunter, Guner, Corey, Cody, Jodi, Hanna and Jonathan, Lacey, Christian, Kiley, Keagan, Kasen, Addy, ParkerKate and Blakelynn; Great-great Grandchild: Chapman Atteberry; Along with numerous other relatives and friends.

To know WD was to know that you could always find him hunting, working the garden, sitting around a domino table, or telling stories to his family and friends. Some people know him as WD, some know him as Cooter Bill, some know him as Champ, some know him as daddy, and some know him as papa but regardless of what you know him by there are a few things everyone knows about him. He was the best teacher and coach. He was the best gardener and giver. He was the best domino player and might just out bid you without a double in his hand. He was the best storyteller and never once missed a detail in reliving those memories with the people he loved. WD was a man whom everyone knew and everyone loved because they knew that in his presence they were fully known and deeply loved by him. Cooter Bill was known for many things in his lifetime: a son, a brother, a husband, a dad, a papa, a hard worker, a man of his word, a provider, a caregiver, and a friend, but the richest legacy he leaves behind is his love that is deeply rooted in every heart he encountered. There was and will never be another man like WD.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 from 5 pm to 8 pm at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 10:00 am., Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel in Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Farley Chapel Cemetery in Shepherd, Texas. Officiating Bro. Robert Cannon, Bro. Ben Plaster and Bro. Larry Allbritton.

