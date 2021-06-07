James Carroll Dowdell was born April 28, 1957, in Conroe, Texas to parents Milton Dowdell and Arvenuia Real. He passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and loved ones on June 5, 2021, at 7:07 am. He is preceded in death by both parents and a brother David Charles Dowdell.

He is survived by his wife and the mother of his children Donna Dowdell; two sons, James Dowdell and wife Andrea, Kevin Dowdell and wife Tina; grandchildren, Dillon, Dalton, Haylee, Faith; great-grandson, Luke; along with numerous other family and loving friends.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Services will follow starting at 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Pilgreen Cemetery, Conroe, Texas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

