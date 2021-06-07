Bessie “Sue” Sears-Smith, 68, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Monday, June 7, 2021. She was born on Sunday, December 28, 1952 in Houston, Texas. Sue was preceded in death by her father, John Elmer Willaby, brothers, Donald Howard Topiker, Johnnie Elmer Willaby. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband Jerry Smith; mother, Dorothy Thacker, children, Brandon Luke Smith, James Mark Sears and wife Donnette, Edward Paul Hendirk and wife Becky, Stacy Burns and husband Jim; brother, Russell Vines; sisters, Mary Vines, Yvonne McCauley and husband Randy; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Sue will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral Services for Sue will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Neal Funeral Home at 9:00 am. Interment for Sue will immediately follow at Magnolia Cemetery Cleveland. Pastor Brad Dancer officiating.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Bessie “Sue” Sears-Smith, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

