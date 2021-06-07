Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 5, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 5, 2021:
- Burnell, Claudell – Disorderly Conduct
- Herrera, Antonio Jr. – Hold for Jefferson County-Unlawful Carrying a Weapon
- Lewis, Dennis Dewayne Jr. – Public Intoxication
- Laster, Heavyne Shariyiah – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
- Holt, David Wayne II – Possession of Marijuana and Criminal Mischief
- Flesher, Rodney Dennis – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle or Watercraft
- Green, Shawn Derail – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle or Watercraft
- Lollar, Daniel Morris – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Sims, Joseph Larkin – Driving While Intoxicated (no mugshot)
- Swint, Shaterra Tysha – Assault/Family Violence
- Forbus, Jake Adam – Rider Not Secured by Safety Belt and Violate Promise to Appear
- Hill, Bryan Lee – Public Intoxication
- Burnell, Freddie Lee – Disregard Red Light, Driving While License Invalid and Open Alcohol Container
- Frazier, Zachary Lewis – Operate Motor Vehicle Without License Plates, Violate Promise to Appear, Failure to Appear and No Tail Lamps