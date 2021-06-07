Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 5, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 5, 2021:

Burnell, Claudell – Disorderly Conduct

Herrera, Antonio Jr. – Hold for Jefferson County-Unlawful Carrying a Weapon

Lewis, Dennis Dewayne Jr. – Public Intoxication

Laster, Heavyne Shariyiah – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Holt, David Wayne II – Possession of Marijuana and Criminal Mischief

Flesher, Rodney Dennis – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle or Watercraft

Green, Shawn Derail – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle or Watercraft

Lollar, Daniel Morris – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Sims, Joseph Larkin – Driving While Intoxicated (no mugshot)

Swint, Shaterra Tysha – Assault/Family Violence

Forbus, Jake Adam – Rider Not Secured by Safety Belt and Violate Promise to Appear

Hill, Bryan Lee – Public Intoxication

Burnell, Freddie Lee – Disregard Red Light, Driving While License Invalid and Open Alcohol Container

Frazier, Zachary Lewis – Operate Motor Vehicle Without License Plates, Violate Promise to Appear, Failure to Appear and No Tail Lamps

