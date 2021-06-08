Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 6, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 6, 2021:

Dominguez, Oscar – No Driver’s License

Martinez, Sandra Marie – Hold for Harris County-Bond Revocation for Robbery

Golo, Jose Antonio – Public Intoxication

Garza, Steven Michael – Illegal Burning

Choc, Anatacio – Public Intoxication

Folsom, Melissa Christina – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Wilkerson, Justin Frank – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Beasley, Jason Michael – Parent/Guardian Permitting Unlicensed Minor to Drive

Vasquez, Omar Enrique – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and No Driver’s License when Unlicensed

Tuggle, Anthony Craig – Harassment

