Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 6, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 6, 2021:

  • Dominguez, Oscar – No Driver’s License
  • Martinez, Sandra Marie – Hold for Harris County-Bond Revocation for Robbery
  • Golo, Jose Antonio – Public Intoxication
  • Garza, Steven Michael – Illegal Burning
  • Choc, Anatacio – Public Intoxication
  • Folsom, Melissa Christina – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Wilkerson, Justin Frank – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Beasley, Jason Michael – Parent/Guardian Permitting Unlicensed Minor to Drive
  • Vasquez, Omar Enrique – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and No Driver’s License when Unlicensed
  • Tuggle, Anthony Craig – Harassment
