Liberty County Jail arrest report, June 6, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on June 6, 2021:
- Dominguez, Oscar – No Driver’s License
- Martinez, Sandra Marie – Hold for Harris County-Bond Revocation for Robbery
- Golo, Jose Antonio – Public Intoxication
- Garza, Steven Michael – Illegal Burning
- Choc, Anatacio – Public Intoxication
- Folsom, Melissa Christina – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Wilkerson, Justin Frank – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Beasley, Jason Michael – Parent/Guardian Permitting Unlicensed Minor to Drive
- Vasquez, Omar Enrique – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and No Driver’s License when Unlicensed
- Tuggle, Anthony Craig – Harassment