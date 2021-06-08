Robert Kent Hardy, 62, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021. He was born on Tuesday, September 30, 1958, in Liberty County, Texas to Robert Edward Lee Hardy and Wilma Jean (Knight) Hardy, both of whom have preceded him in death. Robert was also preceded in death by his, child, Shannon Alfren, brother, Earnest Ray Robertson. Left to cherish his memory is his; stepchildren, Gary Wooten, John White, III, and Elizabeth Pringle; sister, Leshea Smith; nieces, Ashley Lajean Fry, and Jada Lynn Smith; great-nephews, Dalton Wayne Brown, Dontie Jackson, and Clifton Young; great-niece, Leshea Smith; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

In lieu of flowers family request donations to help cover funeral expenses. Burial will be held at a date and time to be announced.

All arrangements were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home

